Should the Medical Freedom Movement Support Trump?
Roundtable discussion with Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, Michael Kane, John Gilmore and Liam Sturgess
Watch on YouTube:
Watch on Rumble - https://rumble.com/v5g31ld-should-the-medical-freedom-movement-support-donald-trump.html
or,
Watch on X: https://x.com/TheLiamSturgess/status/1838972645519565184
Thanks so much for suggesting this and coming on, Michael! It was a blast!
Thank You All for the EXTREMELY important discussion!
Just few words...., about Trump who:
1. gave the S. Shyam Sunder the Presidential Rank Award of Distinguished Executive (2017) (https://www.nist.gov/blogs/taking-measure/authors/s-shyam-sunder)! Shyam Sunder is the official who committed the most criminal act of covering up the 9/11 TRUE STORY!!! Btw. who was involved in the true story? https://heavy.com/news/2017/08/john-trump-donald-uncle-mit-nikola-tesla-g-george-time-travel/ and here more on it: https://spark.iop.org/teslas-mysterious-box . Read the book from Prof. Judy Wood (Where did the towers go? https://archive.org/details/where_did_the_towers_go ) and if you can understand it, you will know, all what you know about 9/11 is FALSE! And Trump knows why, that's why the medal...
2. right before the PLAN-demic, in Sep 2019 Trump honored other friend: https://www.npr.org/2019/10/08/768136964/trump-to-honor-former-reagan-attorney-general-who-left-government-under-ethics-c
Edwin Meese III, the one who 'owns' the Heritage Foundation, which led the entire covid greatly arranged 'response'!! Meese was attorney general in 1986, anything special on this??? Read the book by Dr. Heiko Schoening "The Game Over" and you will know the rest.
3. you all know his covid response and the FALSEHOODS of genetically modifying operation, WARp SpEED on the entire humanity, under his radar!!!
4. Jeffrey Epstein, such a great friend of Trump, dies exactly DURING HIS PRESIDENCY.... ANyone knows why, and how Trump actually met his 3rd wife, who gave him the son with the special name, BARON.
5. You see his current LIES of not even mentioning the HEALTH plan et all, that AFTER getting RFK Jr. on the stage with him.
Why the NAIVE character of RFK Jr. believing Trump once again, after seeing NOTHING?, that is completely unclear to me, UNLESS, there should be a BIG EXPOSURE of DJT.., who should land in JAIL, together with Fauci, BIden and Co.
In the face of ALL OF THIS, to say 'I will vote for DJT, while having RKK Jr. on the SAME BALLOT, is a SUICIDE, Betrayal, and also a TOTAL falsehood, Dr. Bowden, and anyone else who attends to do the same. ANYONE injured by covid genetically modifying concoctions can thank Trump AND Biden, Fauci, et al., all chosen by Trumo, INTENTIONALLY with premeditation!!! Read some of my posts, and you wil know why...