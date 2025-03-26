*Time is of the essence. This lawsuit needs to be filed early next week - DO NOT DELAY!*

My attorney Sujata Gibson is seeking potential plaintiffs for a new lawsuit representing NYC employees fired during the COVID shot mandate. Here are the criteria you need to meet to be considered for this new case:

You filed for a religious exemption and were denied You have not been part of a previous lawsuit You worked for any agency in NYC besides NYC DOE

(This case is not for teachers or educators)

If you meet the above criteria, please fill out the following form and it will be evaluated to see if you qualify to be part of this upcoming lawsuit.

https://gibsonlawfirm.cliogrow.com/intake/2e45849b58bf8b9e8768dcbd916e17dd