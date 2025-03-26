Seeking plaintiffs in new lawsuit for NYC unvaccinated workers denied a religious exemption
This is not for teachers or NYC DOE employees
*Time is of the essence. This lawsuit needs to be filed early next week - DO NOT DELAY!*
My attorney Sujata Gibson is seeking potential plaintiffs for a new lawsuit representing NYC employees fired during the COVID shot mandate. Here are the criteria you need to meet to be considered for this new case:
You filed for a religious exemption and were denied
You have not been part of a previous lawsuit
You worked for any agency in NYC besides NYC DOE
(This case is not for teachers or educators)
If you meet the above criteria, please fill out the following form and it will be evaluated to see if you qualify to be part of this upcoming lawsuit.
https://gibsonlawfirm.cliogrow.com/intake/2e45849b58bf8b9e8768dcbd916e17dd
Only NYC? Not NY state?