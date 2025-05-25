Here we have a clip of John Macari of The Finest Unfiltered Podcast interviewing Scott Stringer who is running for Mayor of NYC as a Democrat. Macari asks if Stringer will rehire fired unvaccinated workers and he flatly says NO, he will not.

This is no surprise to me. I knew this would be the case based on how Stringer has engaged our supporters in the past.

Stringer supports the retirees of NYC and their fight to keep Medicare, led by the amazing Marrianne Pizzitola. This is in part because Stringer IS a retiree himself. He has Medicare and wants to keep it. Fair enough - I agree with him there!

But since he is NOT unvaccinated it seems he has no care for New Yorkers who are unvaxxed (which includes myself and most of Teachers for Choice). This lack of empathy and common sense clearly makes him unsupportable for us and our followers.

Don't rank Stringer