Over 2 years ago I interviewed RFK Jr. on CHD TV right after Anthony Fauci announced his retirement from the federal government

(Watch my old CHD.TV interview of Kennedy pictured above by clicking here)

***

Today Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been confirmed by the Senate as the 20th Secretary of Health and Human Services. Congratulations Mr. Secretary!

This amazing moment is the culmination of years - even decades - of work from so many. The work of parents of injured children, adults who were injured, parents who opposed school closures, citizens who opposed lockdowns, workers who refused forced medical procedures, honest scientists with integrity, organic natural food advocates, and all of us who have opposed the great poisoning of our land, air, water, bodies and children.

I want to congratulate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on this historic accomplishment, and thank him for always being a true warrior for medical & health freedom.

When I was fired as a special education teacher in NYC for declining the COVID shot, only Robert F. Kennedy Jr. immediately stood up to back lawsuits helping me and so many others. Those lawsuits continue to this day backed by the organization Kennedy founded - Children’s Health Defense.

I have so many people to thank for playing their role in making this day happen.

I want to personally thank Children’s Health Defense, American Values, Autism Action Network, Bravest for Choice, Teachers for Choice, Mary Holland, Sujata Gibson, John Gilmore, Mark Gorton, Tony Lyons, Candace McDonald, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Leigh Marinoff, Tramell Thompson, Jamel Holley, Kristin Elizabeth, Wendy, Leland Lehrman, Debra Sheldon, Naomi Wolf, Dr. Meryl Nass, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, Ed Dowd, Kevin Nathaniel and the Spirit Drummers, Polly Tommey, Andy Wakefield, Kim Mack Rosenberg, Sue Peters, Sayer Ji, Leah Wilson, Sheila Ealy (R.I.P.) Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Dr. Ryan Cole, Jeffrey Tucker, Paul Thacker, Amanda Damian, Matt Tune, Rebecca Mouganis, Nurse Angela, Giorgio Zeolla, Kraig Makohus, Tricia Lindsay, Bobbie Anne Cox, Leslie Manookian, Charlie Lyons, Liam Sturgess, Matt Conor, Sophy Medina, Paul Schweit, Brenden Fogarty, Tom Lapolla, John Macari, Marlon Bethel, Rachel Maniscalco, John Matland, Cara Castronuova, Christina Martinez, Jimmy Wagner, Larry Sharpe, Stefanie Spear, Melissa Bordes, Laura Bono, Stephanie Locricchio, Sarah Bacon, Ray Flores, Del Bigtree, Steve Kirsch, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, KOZI-19, DVS, Curtis Cost, Rita Palma, Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Dion Powell, Gary Null, Tom Dans, Sue Ironfield, Rick Potter, Diane Atkins, Aimee, M.C. Armstrong, Nikos Biggs-Chiropolos, Kyle Hence, Kyle Warner, Trinidad Smith, William Castro, Jeffrey Rose, Holden Culotta, Rosangel & Alex Perez, Kevin Connory, Ellen Claire, Niko House, Fred Bailley, William Riley, Davis Younts, Zen Honeycut, Diane Pagen, Aura Moody, Natalya Murakhver, Maud Maron, Anthony Bloch, Dennison Joyce, Garrett Ramirez, Moe Oliver, Orline Borno, Rob Rybak, Peter Otto, Diana Wilson, Garrett Chiaramonte, Joann Ariola, Vickie Paladino and Jennifer Stella (I’m sure I missed many).

Special thanks to American Values and Mighty American Strikeforce who I helped bring together in a historic MAHA/MAGA partnership to get Kennedy volunteers into Pennsylvania canvasing and knocking on doors for Trump. Our efforts played a major role in flipping Bucks County for the first time since 1988, helping to assure Trump won PA!

And my BIGGEST THANKS goes to the New York Grassroots Kennedy supporters who knocked doors in PA, who got signatures for Bobby-on-the-ballot in NY, who rallied in the streets, at the courthouses in Albany and NYC, went to DC for Kennedy’s confirmation hearings, and who were the fire in the engine for so much that went down including for me personally!

People like Jill, Coleman, “Sky” Shook, Doug, Amy, Suzanne, John, Greg, Todd, Sean, Phillip, Bryan, Patricia, Nancy, Chad, Eve, Noelle, Sol, Jean, Carla and her son Jay, Kevin & Edith, Edmund, Ora, Nina, Audrey, Renee and so many more I am leaving out of this list (please forgive me!)

And then my Chicago peeps who rocked out the DNC with me and American Values - Bob, Kate, Laura, Patrick, Ross, Penny, Alejandro, Chad, David & Elizabeth, Patrick and Dylan.

I can’t help but celebrate this one like it’s my own personal victory. It just means too much to me. I have been working to get Bobby in the Whitehouse since the Spring of 2023, and here we are now! Please indulge me, and please forgive the indulgence.

I want to thank my parents, Dennis and Ann Kane, for all they have done for me and my children. My father, who taught me to question, who handed me the book This Perfect Day by Ira Levin when I was just 12 years old. My mother, who has always loved me unconditionally even at the times I hardly deserved it. They raised me to be the man who said NO when they came for the teachers. And I know when I was fired for declining the shot, and had just moved into my first house with my wife and children, they were as scared as I was. But it’s really all their fault for raising me with values, morals, and principles.

And to my wife, Jessica. Thank you for tolerating my insanity and my passion. I love you and the boys eternally.

Now the work really begins to Make American Healthy Again!

MAHA!!!