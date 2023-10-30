Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s strong support for Israel has received both praise and scorn leaving much of the “peace vote” trying to decide what to make of his position. Some have written him off entirely because of this; others continue to stand with him strong; yet a large portion of us have been waiting to see what the broader implications of this position might be.

On October 27 we received a significant portion of that answer - Kennedy drew a clear line in the sand around Iran when he tweeted:

It didn’t take long for the neocons in Washington to spin the Hamas terror attacks to advance their agenda of war against Iran. If President Biden doesn’t resist them, they might get their wish.

Kennedy then retweeted a meme from Elon Musk (pictured above) and made the joke of how did “our oil” get under Iran’s sand. On October 26 Kennedy’s campaign manager Amaryllis Fox Kennedy released a barrage of information on Twitter, much focused on Iran, where she stated:

Any claim that recent Shi'a militia strikes are unusual enough to justify US escalation into a potentially catastrophic regional war are fatuous chunks of red meat designed to be repeated by useful idiots. The corporate puppeteers of our war machine are revving up their money machines without a single thought for the blood that may be spilled or the calamitous damage to the global economy (and your cost of living) that may result.

This is extremely important and profound because Kennedy is now the only serious presidential candidate who has publicly declared he is staunchly opposed to war with Iran. Biden and Trump both leave the possibility of war wide open, with the Biden administration actively rattling sabers.

War with Iran would be the end of the world as we know it.

This is not an apocalyptic statement or a prediction of a Mad Max dystopia in the near future, rather it is simply a fact. Iran exports over 1.7 million barrels of oil a day. The bulk of that goes to China, but also to South Korea, India, Japan, Turkey as well as “unknown” (black market). They also export 18.9 bcm of natural gas per day.

More important is the geography.

Iran can easily endanger the Strait of Hormuz, where 17 million barrels of oil pass everyday making it the #1 oil chokepoint on the planet. That is over 18% of the world’s 93.9 million barrels of oil produced, transported (and consumed) every day.

This oil (and gas) represents heat, food production, pesticides, fertilizers, harvesting, transport, synthetic materials; it is the life blood of the global economy and the backbone of modern living. War with Iran will throw all of this into a tailspin with World War 3 essentially guaranteed.

Kennedy has made strong statements against Iran in the recent past. He blasted Biden for releasing $8 billion dollars to Iran without getting anything in return such as assurances of peace in the region. These and other statements made many fear that Kennedy - the peace candidate - might be hawkish on Iran.

Clearly that is not the case, and we can see once again how deep and nuanced Kennedy is on all of the most important global issues. He can stand firm against a nation when the situation warrants, yet not thirst for war and blood.

War with Iran has been a Neocon wet dream for nearly a quarter of a century. The Project for a New American Century (PNAC) laid out their blood lust back in 1999 marking Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Lybia, Iran and even China for regime change (i.e. war; much of this destruction has actually occurred). PNAC was Cheney, Wolfowitz, Rumsfeld et al. who we know as the Neocons that served under the George W. Bush Presidency. They brought us what former Vice President Dick Cheney called “the war that will not end in our lifetimes.” Former CIA Officer Ray McGovern has stated publicly on multiple occasions his intelligence colleagues called this gang “the crazies” decades before their PNAC allegiance was ever penned.

As horrendous as the situation is in Gaza all of humanity must remember it can get much worse; much bigger; much scarier; much deadlier very fast. The only serious candidate for President saying anything to silence rattling sabers is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. I pray everyone will remember that before condemning the man for not passing whatever their particular brand of purity test may be.

…because preventing WW3 is kind of a big deal.