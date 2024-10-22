You want to help STOP THE PARENT REPLACEMENT ACT in New York?

You want to STOP PROPOSAL 1 from becoming law in New York?

Then VOLUNTEER FOR THIS PHONE BANKING!!!

Moms for Liberty New York State Chapters and Restore Childhood Action bring you an opportunity to help Stop Prop 1 in New York State.

To volunteer, fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeun19mpczhkHwEuKj7zcd3VA8k-by4qhGaExP8z0ghL4JqKg/viewform

We need your help to defeat Prop 1. By volunteering with our team, you'll play a crucial role in protecting the rights of women, children, and seniors across New York State.



Moms for Liberty New York State Chapters and Restore Childhood Action will be providing training, scripts, and software to support phone banking from now until the election. Without you, current polling shows that Prop 1 will pass on election day.



If you are interested in volunteering as a group or as an individual, please fill out the form below and we will reach out to you as soon as possible.

What is PROPOSAL 1?

PROPOSAL 1 is going to be on the bottom or the back of your ballot on election day, November 5th.

PROPOSAL 1 in New York is the Parent Replacement Act deceptively billed as an “Equal Rights” or “Equal Protection” Act; it is anything but!

Supporters of this act are saying all it does is protect abortion rights, but that is not true at all. The wording makes it clear PROPOSAL 1 will do many things, including take away parental rights allowing children to consent to medical procedures with no parental knowledge. For the best information on PROPOSAL 1 everyone should go to ProtectKidsNY.com

