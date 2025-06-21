PRESS RELEASE

Phil Wong Endorsed by Workers Forced Out Under Unconstitutional Vaccine Mandate

Democratic candidate for City Council District 30, Phil Wong, is proud to announce the endorsement of several grassroots, worker-led organizations formed in response to New York City’s unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

These groups—Teachers for Choice, Bravest for Choice, Strongest for Choice, NYC Workers for Choice, and Cops 4 Freedom—represent city workers who were forced to retire, resign, or were wrongfully terminated for standing up for their medical freedom and constitutional rights. Wong also received the endorsement of George Garvey, the lead plaintiff in a landmark lawsuit against the city.

“City workers kept this city running during its darkest days—we even banged pots for them at 7 PM to show our gratitude,” said Phil Wong. “Then the city turned its back, imposing an unconstitutional mandate that destroyed the livelihoods of thousands who are still suffering. I’m proud to be endorsed by Teachers for Choice, Bravest for Choice, Strongest for Choice, NYC Workers for Choice, Cops 4 Freedom, and George Garvey, and I will fight to reinstate and compensate these workers while restoring vital services across our city.”

“Phil Wong getting Bob Holden's endorsement goes a very long way for me and Teachers for Choice,”said Michael Kane of Teachers for Choice. “Holden is a Democrat who has been supporting fired unvaccinated workers getting our jobs back for years. Phil has made the exact same commitment to us that Bob has always maintained, and it is crystal clear he is 100% sincere. We are honored to endorse Phil Wong for City Council in Queens District 30.”

“Phil is focused on what is best for the residents of NYC rather than what is politically convenient,” said John Macari of NYC Workers for Choice. “In 2020, when many turned away from cops, Phil stood side by side with the NYPD. His support never wavered. Phil is a common sense, public safety-minded candidate that NYC Council desperately needs!”

“Common sense solutions, reinstate and compensate, and quality healthcare for retirees that's affordable,”said George Garvey, of Strongest for Choice and lead plaintiff in Garvey v. New York. "Phil Wong checks all the boxes."

“Phil Wong is committed to protecting our communities and bringing common sense to City Hall,” said Arthur Roldan of Cops 4 Freedom. “He has been a strong supporter in the fight to rehire and compensate the thousands of unvaccinated workers unjustly fired due to vaccine mandates. Phil Wong is the best choice in the Democratic Primary for NYC Council District 30.”

“Phil Wong, candidate for the seat in New York City Council District 30, was recently interviewed on the Finest Unfiltered Podcast, shedding light on the ongoing labor struggle around the COVID-19 vaxx mandate,” said Matt Conor of Bravest for Choice. “Wong acknowledges there ‘never should have been this mandate,’ characterizing it as a ‘wrong’ that should be righted. Wong goes on to emphasize that the ‘Reinstate and Compensate’ platform is about ‘restoring dignity.’ ‘We gotta make things right for those who were treated like criminals for exercising personal choice,’ Wong concludes. We remain committed to standing with those that stand with us on this issue of personal choice in matters of medical interventions. In the case of NYC’s COVID-19 vaxx mandate for public employees, principles of bodily autonomy, informed consent, and religious freedoms were egregiously violated. Councilman Robert Holden, who currently holds the seat in District 30, has been a vocal supporter of our legislative efforts towards making things right, with his support of Resolution 5. Furthermore, he has worked across the aisle with other members of the Common Sense Caucus, petitioning the Queens County Supreme Court for a ‘Summary Inquiry’ into COVID-19 vaxx mandate public policy, in accordance with the provisions of the New York City Charter. We look forward to continuing this conversation and coordinated effort with candidate Wong, and thank him for his principled support.”

“We continue to stand with those who stand with us and for our cause,” said Sophy Medina of Bravest for Choice. “In this case, Phil Wong has openly expressed that he is vehemently opposed to mandates such as the one imposed on firefighters and other city workers and that he supports ‘restoring dignity’ to those workers by supporting and advancing measures to reinstate and compensate all who were affected by this overreach by our local so-called leaders. This is why I support him in his campaign for City Council.”

These endorsements come at a time when New York City faces critical staffing shortages across essential services—including teachers, police officers, firefighters, and sanitation workers. Wong believes now is the time to correct the injustices of the past and bring back the experienced public servants our city desperately needs.

“As Council Member for the 30th District, I’ll make sure all are represented well—and that our city never again turns its back on those who serve it,” added Wong.

Wong is also proudly endorsed by current Council Member Robert Holden (D-Queens), the NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees under President Marianne Pizzitola, and a growing coalition of community leaders, civic groups, and everyday New Yorkers who believe in common-sense leadership and standing up for those who serve our city.

