Del Bigtree speaking in Albany, NY, January 14, 2025

Yesterday in Albany over 400 people showed up to fight for Medical Freedom with Del Bigtree, Mary Holland, Teachers for Choice and Autism Action Network. We had meetings with high level Democrats and Republicans to promote The HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA, because Medical Freedom is a Human Right!

We must be doing something right because we have stopped every bill we have opposed for 5 years. This year we are going on the offense. We intend to win back the rights taken from us over the years.

We can't keep doing this without your support!

We need to raise $100,000 to keep this pressure up till June of 2025. The good news is that we have a very generous donor who will will match every two dollars we raise with another dollar! So for every $2 you donate we will receive $3 up to $60,000.

For larger donations contact John Gilmore at jgilmore@autismactionnetwork.org or Michael Kane at nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com

Watch the full 2 hour livestream of the rally at THEHIGHWIRE.com

See photos from the rally below:

John Gilmore of Autism Action Network speaking at MAHA Rally in Albany, NY

Michael Kane of Teachers for Choice with Senator George Borrello in Albany, NY

Assemblywoman Jaime Williams, sponsor of Let Us Work Act

Del Bigtree speaking at MAHA Rally in Albany, NY