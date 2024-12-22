Thank you to Susan Edelman for her fantastic reporting at the NY Post covering the NYC DOE targeting Diane Pagen as well as the Let Us Work Resolution in City Council, Resolution 5.

Read Edelman’s report here: https://nypost.com/2024/12/21/us-news/nyc-doe-sends-holiday-invoices-demanding-cash-from-unvaxxed-employees-fired-during-covid/

Edelman has also been posting about Resolution 5 on her X account (formerly Twitter), drawing attention to the outrageous bigotry and discrimination that continues to happen to the unvaccinated of NYC. Make sure to follow her on X!

Here are some of those tweets:

(1) The City Council canceled a committee vote on "Resolution 5" asking state lawmakers and GovKathyHochul to reinstate NYC employees fired for defying the COVID vaccine mandate in 2021. Mayor Adams lifted the mandate in Feb. 2023, but is fighting like hell to block their return. https://x.com/SusanBEdelman/status/1870633949766021245

***

(2) EXPLANATION NEEDED for the abrupt removal of Resolution 5 from the NY City Council agenda tomorrow. It asks the state Legislature to pass and Gov. Hochul to sign bills that would reinstate NYC employees fired for refusing the COVID-19 vax. https://x.com/SusanBEdelman/status/1869506495018361290

***

(3) "Shakedown:" NYC social worker Diane Pagen, fired 3 years ago for violating the city’s vaccine mandate, received a DOE “invoice” after Thanksgiving demanding $2,290. DOE axed her in the middle of a payroll cycle, and now wants the "overpayment" back. https://x.com/SusanBEdelman/status/1870608613653561842

***

Thank you Sue!

