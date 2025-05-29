This was a fantastic conversation!

I so greatly appreciate Nicole Shanahan for bringing me on her platform Back to the People.

All of my followers likely know Nicole broke onto the scene in 2024 when she became the vice presidential running mate for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. I first wrote about Nicole back in March of 2024 here:

Before that I first learned of Nicole when she donated millions of dollars to fund the legendary Super Bowl commercial produced by Rick Rubin promoting RFK Jr.’s run for president. That ad was funded by the Super Pac American Values whom I worked for as a consultant at the time.

Here Nicole and I discuss all things related to education; from COVID, to school safety, over-drugging of kids, union politics, Randi Weingarten, the ABC Slate in UFT and much more.

