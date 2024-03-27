The moment Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Nicole Shanahan would be his Vice Presidential running mate social media exploded with opinions from extremely excited to extremely disappointed.

If you are a Medical Freedom voter you should be excited.

Why?

Shanahan has a 5-year-old daughter with autism and says she spends 60% of her time investigating the disorder, which after four years has lead her to …Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

That is extremely good!

A huge portion of Shanahan’s speech was about the chronic disease epidemic, autism, toxins in environment, in our water, in our food, and our depleted soil which has also depleted the nutrition in our bodies.

It’s clear Shanahan is 100% pro-Medical Freedom.

Shanahan said while President Kennedy works on ending corporate capture she will head a program using artificial intelligence tools to identify what the actual causes are of chronic illness within the very first days of the administration.

This is obtainable.

Once Kennedy / Shanahan have access to the enormous National Institutes of Health (NIH) databases they can use AI tools to access and analyze all the potential causes of chronic illness in Americans. The NIH could do that right now, but under both Biden and Trump that data is purposefully locked away, completely secret to benefit Big Pharma (and Big Ag, Big Chemical, and other “Bigs”) who continue to poison and kill the American people.

This is the most critical issues of our time!

In talking to John Gilmore about this, founder of Autism Action Network, he told me with autism rates skyrocketing exponentially for decades he always believed eventually someone very rich would have their kid impacted leading them to actually do something about it.

That time is now.

Shanahan has only been on her autism journey a few years. She was forced to learn a lot, fast, so there are certainly visible bumps in the road behind her. However, we do not have many people on the left who are sincerely intellectually curious about what causes autism or chronic illness. The fact that Shanahan, who identifies as a “progressive,” is placing childhood chronic illness - including autism - at the top of her priority list could change the entire country and the entire world. It also underlines and guarantees Kennedy will remain the ultimate Medical Freedom candidate for President.

We are not going to win the Medical Freedom fight if we only have conservatives agreeing with us and fighting for us. We need much more than that, and Shanahan appears to be a critical gateway to making this happen in a major way!

Medical Freedom Liberals

Many are rightfully very wary of Shanahan’s past work with artificial intelligence, defund the police policies, and support of carbon sequestration; and I do agree these areas warrant investigation, questioning, debate and conversation.

But Shanahan represents something very critical.

Like Steve Kirsch, Mark Gorton, and Bill Ackman, Shanahan is one of the new Liberal tech & financial luminaries who have placed Medical Freedom at the top of their priority list in the 2024 election cycle. The COVID crisis changed their view in ways nothing else could have, and when they rubbed their eyes and looked up with clarity they saw Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and they listened to him (thank God, they listened).

Kennedy always knew it was critical to have Liberals fighting for Medical Freedom to have any chance at winning this epic battle.

Back in 2018 Kennedy was interviewed by Del Bigtree where Del nearly screamed at Bobby for remaining in the Democratic Party.

“We are not going to win this without the Democratic Party,” Kennedy repeatedly said in the interview. (Today Del Bigtree is, of course, the Communications Director for the Kennedy 24 presidential campaign).

While he has since left the Democrats and declared his independence, and so has Shanahan, Kennedy’s point is still correct. We need more than crunchy-conservatives and libertarians on our side in order to firmly win Medical Freedom for All in America.

Many of my conservative allies have criticized Mark Gorton to me because he is an avid biker who leads transportation reform advocacy in New York City. But what they don’t understand is that we need more liberal biking enthusiasts to support Medical Freedom, not less!

We do not have to agree on every issue to form coalitions that can change the entire fabric of the health and freedoms of Americans.

This is the entire premise upon which Mark Gorton started Honest Democrats (and then Honest Media). Gorton is still a registered Democrat, yet at the same time he fully supports independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next President of the United States, as well as holding the media accountable when they lie.

We have to get through our minds that this is good. We won’t win just preaching to the choir, we need converts!

It’s so easy to get stuck in our own particular brand of politics that we don’t understand what Heal the Divide really means. It doesn’t mean “Agree with everything I say or else,” but rather let’s come together around the most crucial issues, and disagree with respect where we can’t.

In October of 2021, I was removed from my job as an NYC special education teacher for declining the covid shot and I have been battling for my job back ever since. I am not getting my job back if only Republicans support me; if only conservatives support me; if only libertarians support me. We need liberals, progressives, and Democrats like Mark Gorton, Steve Kirsch, and former-Democrat Nicole Shanahan to support us and fight for us.

I am convinced Shanahan will fight for us. Her speech yesterday made that crystal clear. so I will fight for her!

Watch Shanahan’s full speech here:

Below is from www.AutismActionNetwork.org

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Selects Nicole Shanahan, Autism Mom, as Running Mate

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Nicole Shanahan as his Vice-Presidential running mate yesterday. The 39-year-old Oakland, California native is a lawyer, investor, and philanthropist. She was previously married to Google co-founder Sergei Brin.

The most interesting thing about Shanahan, from my perspective, is that Echo Brin, Shanahan’s 4-year-old daughter with Sergei Brin, is diagnosed with autism. In her speech yesterday, Shanahan made clear that autism and the epidemic of chronic disease afflicting Americans, especially children, will be a major focus of her role in the campaign. The first issue she discussed in depth was chronic disease and her experience as the mother of a child who regressed into autism at age 10 months. She also made clear that autism and chronic diseases are caused by environmental factors, and that federal agencies have all the data they need to determine the causes of autism and chronic diseases if they only had the political will to look at the data honestly.

The mission of the Autism Action Network since its inception has been to educate the public and decisionmakers about autism and its environmental causes, and to influence legislation and policy. Other than Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I have never heard any candidate for major office speak with such clarity, candor, and courage about autism and chronic disease. Shanahan’s autism knowledge comes from her own lived experience.

The Autism Action Network has always been and will continue to be an organization composed primarily of the parents of children diagnosed with autism who were injured by vaccines and environmental factors.

Nicole Shanahan is one of us.

Here are some excerpts from Shanahan’s speech and preceding video that relate to autism and chronic disease. They are worth reading.

See Shanahan’s speech HERE. Shanahan begins at 1:54.

The following is from a video interview with Shanahan preceding her speech:

“I gave birth to a healthy baby girl in November 2018. That was the happiest day of my life. From time of birth until seven months. She smiled. She giggled. She paid attention. She hugged. She grasped for things. She had a great appetite.

At ten months things had changed drastically. She wasn’t engaging as much, and her energy didn’t seem as high, and her muscle mass seemed weak. I would sit her to just sit on her own and she wouldn’t be able to hold herself up. When previously she could. She wasn’t speaking. She wasn’t pointing. She seemed in her own world. And the evaluator clearly identified symptoms associated with autism spectrum disorder. And it was then and there in 2020 that my life changed forever.

Chronic disease in children is due to environmental disruptors that cause inflammatory symptoms which then reduce the child’s ability to heal. I have learned that the top environmental health exposures are really in three categories: there is endocrine disruption which is caused by various chemicals, chemicals in our consumer products, chemicals in our water, and preservatives in our foods. The second category of environmental exposures is electrochemical in nature. That electrical interference comes in the form of our wireless technologies, our devices, our cell phones, and we have no regulatory body currently in the United States keeping an eye on this. The third category of environmental exposures is medications that we rely on for our healthcare system. Ironically, many of these medications are prescribed to help manage symptoms related to exposures caused by categories one and two. It’s a band-aid that actually poses new risks.

I’ve spent my life in data and technology, and I know that there is a solution here to this problem. We have the tools today to get there. And if we are open to this conversation, we are on the path to healing America. And that is a simple conclusion that I think any person in America can make once they have the information.

We owe it to the American family to take these toxins out of our food, and out of our water, out of our medicines.

This campaign is so much more than politics. This campaign is about what is sacred. And what is sacred is our health, and our families, and this land. This beautiful land that deserves much greater attention and care than we have given it. I am making this move as an independent now because I am finding it harder and harder to find the leadership in the White House that represents the issues closest to my heart, and in order for us to get there. I think we all need to rethink what has happened to the DNC, and the RNC, for that matter. We need an opportunity; we crave an opportunity to see how we can serve in the best interests of the American public outside of a system that hasn’t worked. We deserve a real election of optimism. And that’s what Bobby Kennedy gives us a chance at.”

The following is from Shanahan’s speech yesterday:

One of those issues, also happens to be a passion of mine and a focus of my philanthropic work: chronic disease. I got into it through my own journey in reproductive health followed by a steep learning curve caring for my daughter who has an autism diagnosis. And in that journey, I discovered that women’s fertility is in precipitous decline throughout the world. We are facing a crisis in reproductive health that is embedded in the larger epidemic of chronic disease. Because it has been so personal for me and my daughter. I got deep into reading the research and consulting dome of the best scientists and doctors. Let me tell you what I found. There are three main causes one is the toxic substances in our environment like endocrine disrupting chemicals in our food water and soil like the pesticide residues, industrial pollutants the microplastics, the PFAs the food additives and the forever chemicals that have contaminated nearly every human cell. Yes, and it makes you angry to hear this, it makes me angry to say it, because we shouldn’t have to be here right now. Second, it is electromagnetic pollution. You don’t hear politicians talking about that much either, but it is something that we must look at, and as Bobby says, we much look int every possible cause of the chronic disease epidemic that is devouring our nation from the inside. Third, I am sorry to say, is our medications. Pharmaceutical medication has its place, but no single safety study can assess the cumulative impact of one prescription on top of another prescription, and one shot on top of another shot on top of another shot throughout the course of childhood, we just don’t do that study now and we ought to. We can and we will.”

Pharmaceutical medication has its place, but no single safety study can assess the cumulative impact of one prescription on top of another prescription, and one shot on top of another shot on top of another shot throughout the course of childhood, we just don’t do that study now and we ought to.

“Conditions like autism used to be 1 in 10,00 now in the state of California it is 1 in 22. One in 22 children affected! Allergies, obesity, anxiety depression, our children are not well, our people are not well, and our country will not be well for very much longer if we do not heed this desperate call for attention.

I have spoken to our government agencies; trust me, I have tried. I’ve spoken to Senators. I have spoken to Governors. They all know something is wrong but none of them take any action.

There is only one candidate for President for president who takes the chronic disease epidemic seriously and that is Rober F. Kennedy. And I will be his ally in making our nation healthy again.

It is not about a new pill or finding the cure. We know the cure is cleaning up our environment and providing the basic public goods that are the foundational conditions of health and healing. It is about a shift in our priorities it is about compassion chronic disease addiction poverty this is where Americans are hurting the most and it is about time that politicians listened.

So here is how the Kennedy/Shanahan ticket is going to end the chronic disease epidemic. While Bobby is focusing on ending the corporate capture of our federal agencies. I am going to assemble the best technologist and scientists in the world, and we will use the latest in AI and computation and examine the health records databases of our nation, and those other nations that are on a quest to solve chronic disease. We will find the answers to our most pressing health concerns within weeks, not decades. We can if we have access to those databases.

It is time to move out of the dark ages of medicine, we can solve the mysteries guarded by corporate influence. We can move from band-aid solutions and end this chronic disease epidemic, I believe it.

You know my sense is that most America moms and dads already know the truth of the matter and it is just long overdue that the duty and care owed to the American family is actually given. We can find the answers conclusively.

You know I have a background in tech, so I tend to think in terms of data.

In my tech days I developed AI powered software to automate affordable legal service for

The CDC and other institutions have the data we need. We can apply technology and figure out environmental factors. We can figure out what is making us sick. We just have to ask the right questions, do the right research and apply the tools. We have to rid science of the corporate bias that contaminates it today. Then we put this thing into reverse.”

“Finally, I come to you as a mother. You know, most of the philanthropists I work with are women, other mothers. And initially I was a mother, who is here today, who reached out to inspire and support this campaign. I never thought in a million years I would be up here running as vice president. No. But what I am doing is joining the millions of other mothers out there who support his candidacy. They are Democrats and Republicans and independents. They read the labels in the supermarkets to keep their kids healthy. They watch in anguish, many of them, when their children suffer from chronic disease. They cry silently as their teenagers deal with depression, anxiety and addiction. They do their best to hold it together. And they do because they are fricking strong. They are my heroes. These moms. They are my heroes. They are the moms trying to make a normal life for their children in a world that has gone crazy

As a mother myself who knows firsthand the challenges of razing a child with special needs, I promise to you to make this world a little less crazy.”