On Tuesday January 14, 2025, New Yorkers demanding restoration of fundamental Human Rights will gather at the Empire State Plaza Concourse in Albany to peacefully call for Governor Kathy Hochul and the legislature to pass the Human Rights Agenda.

A rally and lobbying day sponsored by more than 40 organizations will be held beginning at 10 am. just prior to the Governor’s State-of-the-State Address in the Egg beginning at 1 pm.

The rally will include Del Bigtree, founder of The Highwire, who is also the former Communication Director for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2024 presidential campaign. Mary Holland, the CEO of Children’s Health Defense, will also be speaking at the rally along with many others.

New Yorkers demand the restoration of Human Rights we once had, but have been steadily eroded in recent years, by passing bills that will compel New York City to reinstate employees fired for refusing COVID shots, allow physicians to issue medical exemptions from vaccine mandates for medically fragile children again without interference from school personnel, restoring the religious exemption from vaccine mandates to attend schools again just like 45 other states have, allowing people injured by mandated injections to sue the entity that mandated the injection, and requiring a parent to be present when a vaccine is given to a child as is currently required by federal law.

Contact:

John Gilmore, (516) 382-0081

Michael Kane, TeachersforChoice@Substack.com

Get more information on the HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA here: