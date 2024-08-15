Get all updates at www.ProtectKidsNY.com

If Proposal 1 passes in New York on November 5, it will “emancipate” children so they can legally defy their parents if they want sex change operations, hormonal replacement therapy, surgery, psychotropic medication, vaccination or any other medical procedure.

It will also leave children very vulnerable to adults that are not their parents who feel they “know what’s best” for your child dealing with any-and-all medical interventions

Proposal 1 is really The PARENT REPLACEMENT ACT.

This proposal will be on the ballot for New York voters, and it is being falsely sold as an “equal rights” amendment, but that is a lie. It will destroy parental rights by amending New York’s constitution so that children can access any medical procedures, drugs, or vaccines they choose without parental knowledge or consent.

This will basically mean all of the bills TEACHERS FOR CHOICE has been successfully fighting in Albany will not even be needed for Big Pharma to exploit our children. If Proposal 1 passes, children will have the CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT in New York to have surgery, drugs, or vaccination without their parents consenting or ever knowing.

NY VOTE NO ON PROP 1 THIS NOVEMBER 5TH!