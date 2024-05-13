Photo in Albany, NY on May 7 at the end of our rally for Medical Freedom

Just 4 business days after we rallied in Albany and met with lawmakers, minor consent bill S8352 has been “stricken” and no longer exists in Albany, NY

This was the bill that would have completely eliminated parents’ rights to know what is being done to our children. Children of any age could have been given drugs (including psychiatric drugs), vaccines, dental procedures, hospitalization, and surgery without parental knowledge or consent, and Medicaid would have funded it. This was simply the worst children’s health bill we ever saw.

I called Assemblywoman Karines Reyes office today to ask if she, too, would be withdrawing her bill (A6761) since there is no longer a “same as” bill in the Senate. After three phone calls, the office took my contact information and said they would be in touch with me later in the week.

This is all because of YOU NEW YORK!

To everyone who came up to Albany on May 7, who met with their lawmakers, who called and emailed them about this insane minor consent bill - YOU are the reason this bill is gone!

We will NOT STOP talking about this bill, as it is time to make sure it is an issue during the upcoming elections.

We are certain we will see this bill again in January of 2025, with nicer wording to be “sold” to the lawmakers and the public. But keep in mind this bill was going to die all on it’s own this June and go away. But for some reason, Senator Rachel May felt it was necessary to GET RID OF IT ASAP, taking the extra step of withdrawing the bill completely.

As always stay tuned for more updates. We still have the MANDATORY ADULT DATABASE BILL to kill this session (more updates coming on that).

HUGE VICTORY NEW YORK!!!