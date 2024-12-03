New York City workers fired for refusing COVID jab ask Trump, Vance, RFK Jr. to reinstate them
Life Site News publishes our letter
(LifeSiteNews) — A group of former New York City workers representing thousands who were fired or displaced from their jobs for declining the city’s unconstitutionally mandated COVID-19 vaccine based on religious or medical grounds sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, and Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., asking for help with being reinstated to their jobs.
“The letter (included below) draws attention to the plight they have been fighting for more than three years in the courts, in the streets, and in City Hall trying to get back to doing what they do best – working for the City of New York,” explained Michael Kane, writing at the Teachers for Choice Substack.
Read the rest of the report at Life Site News: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new-york-city-workers-fired-for-refusing-covid-jab-ask-trump-vance-rfk-jr-to-reinstate-them/
Keep chipping away at the abuse of power certain government officials exerted for no rationally related reason. The COVID shots did not stop infection or transmission. Your immune system was discriminated against pursuant to ADA’s and 504’s prong three definition of disabled, the regarded as prong. For more than 6 months your immune system was regarded as limited, no matter how minimum the limitation, and you experienced adverse employment action due to being regarded as disabled.
ring the bells, knock at the doors everywhere you can, and if no response, do it again and again.
That's the MSM tactics they always use to fool and lie to people, the only difference, you are on the side of the TRUTH.