(LifeSiteNews) — A group of former New York City workers representing thousands who were fired or displaced from their jobs for declining the city’s unconstitutionally mandated COVID-19 vaccine based on religious or medical grounds sent a letter to President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, and Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr., asking for help with being reinstated to their jobs.

“The letter (included below) draws attention to the plight they have been fighting for more than three years in the courts, in the streets, and in City Hall trying to get back to doing what they do best – working for the City of New York,” explained Michael Kane, writing at the Teachers for Choice Substack.

Read the rest of the report at Life Site News: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new-york-city-workers-fired-for-refusing-covid-jab-ask-trump-vance-rfk-jr-to-reinstate-them/