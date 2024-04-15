Rachel May, Jeff Dinowitz and Karines Reyes all sponsor this horrendous attack on parental rights

The Democrats in Albany are STILL coming after your kids - quite literally!

Assembly bill A6761 completely eliminates parents’ rights to know what is being done to our children. Children of any age could be given drugs (including psychiatric drugs), vaccines, dental procedures, hospitalization, and surgery without parental knowledge or consent, and allows Medicaid funds to pay for anything that is done to the child. This is simply the worst children’s health bill ever!

And now there are NEW COSPONSORS (see below) adding their names to this horrendous bill!

This is why everyone MUST COME to Albany, NY on May 7 — SAVE OUR KIDS, SAVE OUR FREEDOMS, SAVE OUR STATE rally and educational day of action at the Capitol. Please make plans to come and spread the word!

TAKE ACTION NOW!

First, make sure you contact your representatives by completing this action alert: https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/110786/Respond

After you do that, we need to call, email, and tag on social media all those who think it is ok to target children in this manner.

Here is a big thread on X/Twitter about this bill. Please retweet, reply and promote it:

https://twitter.com/teacher_choice/status/1752668086036037781?t=WB8hLavZVIgNreNYnf9YlQ&s=19

Below are the photos, emails and phone numbers of all the new NY Lawmaker who just signed on to this horrendous bill as co-sponsors. As more lawmakers add their names to these bills, we will add them to the below list.

You need to call them, email them, and tag them on social media posts RIGHT NOW!

You can also find the original cosponsors of this horrendous bill at my original post from back in January:

ASSEMBLY SPONSOR (author of the bill)

KARINES REYES: reyesk@nyassembly.gov - 718-931-2620

https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Karines-Reyes/contact/

SENATE SPONSOR

RACHEL MAY: may@nysenate.gov - 315-478-8745

https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/rachel-may/contact

***

New SENATE COSPONSORS

KRISTEN GONZALEZ - gonzalez@nysenate.gov - 518-426-6785

***

SAMRA G. BROUK - brouk@nysenate.gov - 518-455-2215

https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/samra-g-brouk/contact

New ASSEMBLY CO-SPONSORS:

RODNEYSE BICHOTTE: bichotter@nyassembly.gov - 518-455-5385

https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Rodneyse-Bichotte-Hermelyn

***



JO ANNE SIMON - simonj@nyassembly.gov - 518-455-5426

https://assembly.state.ny.us/mem/Jo-Anne-Simon