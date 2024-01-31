NY Democrats Support Kids Getting Surgery Behind Parents Backs
Growing list of Albany Democrats want to erase parents from their kids medical decisions
The Democrats in Albany are coming after your kids - quite literally!
Assembly bill A6761 completely eliminates parents’ rights to know what is being done to our children. Children of any age could be given drugs (including psychiatric drugs), vaccines, dental procedures, hospitalization, and surgery without parental knowledge or consent, and allows Medicaid funds to pay for anything that is done to the child. This is simply the worst children’s health bill ever.
Some are saying this bill only applies to homeless children or runaways but that is a complete lie. It will apply to ALL CHILDREN IN NEW YORK!
And now this Assembly bill has a companion in the Senate - S8352, sponsored by Rachel May in Syracuse.
TAKE ACTION NOW!
First, make sure you contact your representatives by completing this action alert: https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/110786/Respond
After you do that, we need to call, email, and tag on social media all those who think it is ok to target children in this manner. Below are the photos, emails and phone numbers of every NY Lawmaker who is co-sponsoring this nonsense. As more lawmakers add their names to these bills, we will add them to the below list.
You need to call them, email them, and tag them on social media posts RIGHT NOW!
Bill Sponsors:
ASSEMBLY SPONSOR (author of the bill)
KARINES REYES: reyesk@nyassembly.gov - 718-931-2620
https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Karines-Reyes/contact/
SENATE SPONSOR
RACHEL MAY: may@nysenate.gov - 315-478-8745
https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/rachel-may/contact
ASSEMBLY CO-SPONSORS:
Amy Paulin: PaulinA@nyassembly.gov - 914-723-1115
https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Amy-Paulin/contact/
Jeff Dinowitz: DinowiJ@nyassembly.gov - 718-796-5345
https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Jeffrey-Dinowitz/contact/
Andrew Hevesi: ad28.schedule@gmail.com - 718-263-5595
https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Andrew-Hevesi/contact/
Linda Rosenthal: (use contact form at her website) - 212-873-6368
https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Linda-B-Rosenthal/contact/
Chris Burdick: burdickc@nyassembly.gov - 914-244-4450
https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Chris-Burdick/contact/
Harvey Epstein: epsteinh@nyassembly.gov - 212-979-9696
https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Harvey-Epstein/contact/
Rebecca Seawright: SeawrightR@nyassembly.gov - 1-518-455-5676
https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Rebecca-A-Seawright/contact/
Yadelka Tapia: tapiay@nyassembly.gov - 718-933-6909
https://nyassembly.gov/mem/Yudelka-Tapia/contact/
These people need to be voted out! I’ve written and called all of them over the last 4 years and there is never a response from these Democrats! I will share this far and wide and hopefully more parents will wake up!
Same as ridiculous ca.