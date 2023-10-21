On September 12th I had an extensive conversation with Beth Norton, General Counsel for the United Federation of Teachers (UFT). She made it abundantly clear in no uncertain terms that all unvaccinated teachers returning to new jobs in NYC had to sign a legal waiver required by the City. This waives all rights to sue NYC for any past grievance in exchange for being granted new employment.

NYC is now telling the federal appeals court this is not the case.

Not only do they claim it’s not the case, in order to make that claim they are calling us “TERMINATED” employees, saying terminated employees don’t have to sign a waiver to return to work.

Now of course most of us are in fact terminated employees. But all of my fellow terminated brothers and sisters know this claim by NYC is absolutely hilarious because for 2 years they said we “voluntarily resigned” by not getting the covid shot and thus completely denied all unemployment claims.

NYC is playing a shell game.

Recently, and in quick successive order, NYC has sent 3 unsolicited letters to the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. That is odd in a procedural sense. Usually the Court frowns upon unsolicited communications when a case is waiting for a decision (as our cases are).

I will refrain from theorizing as to why NYC is choosingto do this now.

Below is attorney Sujata Gibson's letter to the Court along with my affidavit to the Court addressing this matter, proving NYC is wrong.

This is filed in the federal case Kane v. de Blasio which is on appeal in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. The case has been in the courts for over 2 years and is currently being argued in conjunction with Keil v. City of New York and New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. City of New York. 2 of these cases are backed by Children’s Health Defense.