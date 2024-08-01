We have gotten a very positive initial response to www.KennedyforHealth.com

Regardless of who you plan to vote for, everyone who follows Teachers for Choice supports medical freedom and bodily autonomy. It is fantastic for all of us that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is keeping these topics alive in this presidential election cycle.

Trahern Crews invited me to discuss Kennedy’s medical freedom platform on his podcast yesterday. We had a great conversation that also went into other aspects of Kennedy’s campaign platform.

Crews was one of the authors of the 2021 letter from the Green Party National Black Caucus showing full support for the medical freedom movement. I booked Trahern to speak at Defeat the Mandates in Washington DC on January 23, 2021, where 40,000 people showed up to rally against covid mandates & lockdowns.

Crews is no longer with the Green Party, but he continues his work as an activist and political thought leader in Minnesota.

Watch our conversation about Kennedy's run for President here: