Jill Stein just 3 months ago wearing an N95 mask in public

Jill Stein is running for President as the Green Party nominee and she claims to be anti-mandate when it comes to vaccines. However there is no evidence that she did anything at all to oppose covid mandates that shutdown society and fired working class people.

I am 100% positive she did nothing.

The Black Caucus of the Green Party put out an extremely strong statement in support of Medical Freedom and against vaccine mandates in December of 2021. Where was Jill Stein when Trahern Crews of Black Lives Matter Minnesota put his name to that statement?

I spoke to Crews today. He said that the Green Party “circled the wagons” against the Black Caucus for their outstanding statement supporting Medical Freedom. While Jill Stein was not a part of that internal attack, “She did not stand with us,” said Crews.

Trahern Crews stood with Medical Freedom Fighters!

So did Darryl LC Moch, Philena Farley, James Lane, and Dee Murphy who were all officers of the Green Party Black Caucus during covid. They all signed the statement supporting Medical Freedom. Trahern Crews is no longer with the Green Party, largely because the party came after him for his support of Medical Freedom.

Pretty disgusting, Green Party.

I invited Crews to speak at DEFEAT THE MANDATES in Washington, DC on January 23, 2022. Trahern spoke to 40,000 people at that historic rally where Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was one of the headline speakers. I interviewed Trahern Crews about covid mandates for CHD TV on April 21, 2022. Crews and I will be having a public conversation about all of this in the near future.

Was Stein unaware that the Black Caucus of her own Green Party put out a Medical Freedom statement against covid mandates? Did she miss that Jimmy Dore covered it on his podcast, too?

Where was Jill Stein when Daniel Vila, former Chair for the Manhattan Green Party, came out to our NYC NYC WALK OUT on September 13, 2021, where he spoke out against covid vaccine mandates at Foley Square in downtown Manhattan? Many people spoke at the rally, including Del Bigtree. Over 3,000 people were there supporting us. I have been on Vila’s show on Pacifica Radio WBAI in NYC, La Voz Latina, numerous times speaking out against mandates.

Has Stein ever been on Vila’s show speaking out against mandates?

(No, she hasn’t)

Stein has gone so far as to say that the Green Party ‘s “official position” to support covid & vaccine mandates was illegitimate!

Really!?

If this is the case, why didn’t she say this loudly when it counted? Why did she wait until December of 2023, while campaigning to be president, to say this on Kim Iverson’s show?

Why didn’t Jill Stein stand with the Black Caucus against the illegitimate position of her own political party back in 2021 when it mattered? Why didn’t she make noise about the illegitimacy of her own party?!

Here’s a thought - why didn’t Jill Stein call Jimmy Dore and tell him she needed to break the news on his show that her party illegitimately supported covid vaccine mandates?

Think Jimmy would’ve had Dr. Jill Stein on his show with that breaking news?

(…of course he would have)

Stein did nothing to stand with unvaccinated workers fired for declining the covid shot. It also appears she is supportive of mask mandates as she sported an N95 mask as late as February of 2024. She even supports lockdowns as long as businesses forced to close are compensated financially (see interview below).

In September of 2021 she was “outraged” that the developing world wasn’t getting more covid vaccines faster and cheaper. Turns out Africa did way better than the developed world did with covid thanks to having few vaccines but lots of Ivermectin. Dr. Jill Stein is a medical doctor - has she said anything about the effectiveness of Ivermectin in treating covid?

Not that I can find.

Niko Houses Interview

Last week, Niko House interviewed Jill Stein on his podcast. I know Niko and respect him deeply. In October of 2021, when I was at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in Manhattan, fully suited, ready to walk into the federal court of Judge Valerie Caproni, I met Niko for the first time. He had come to cover the case Kane v. de Blasio which I was (and am) the lead plaintiff in. Since then, I have been on his platforms numerous times.

NYC teachers are still in court, suing NYC for unjustly firing unvaccinated educators. Our cases were backed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while he was the Chairman of Children’s Health Defense (today he is the chairman on leave).

Niko and I have been friends and allies ever since.

When I saw House was going to interview Stein, I replied to his post on X/Twitter asking him to question her on mandates and fired workers, and he did! Below is a 7 minute clip from the interview where they discussed mandates, covid, lockdowns and fired NYC workers.

House asked Stein to “clarify her stance” on mandates back when covid was upon us, as well as now.

Stein said, "As a medical doctor you see medical advise change all the time. There was a time I tried to keep up with the science of the covid vaccine" but she was unable to as it was equivalent to a “full time job” to do so.

Hmmmm… ok…

Stein said she is "always against mandates" but did not cite even one single moment she made any public statement against mandates during covid, nor did she stand with fired workers during covid. I know she didn’t stand with us - I am one of the leaders of the unvaccinated workers movement.

Stein is a public figure. If she believed something in her heart or said it behind the scenes that is really irrelevant. What she did and said publicly is all that matters, especially as it pertains to her desire to get you to vote for her to be President.

It is true that Stein has supported people having the right of choice in most medical decisions prior to covid. However when it really mattered during covid, she was nowhere to be found (as detailed above). In her interview with House she did not cite one time she spoke out during the covid crisis in support of fired workers or against lockdowns. She simply stated she “never” supported mandates.

She stated “mandates are Orwellian” but never said that when it mattered. In 2020 & 2021 when they shutdown schools; shutdown businesses; rolled out vaccine passports; when my friends with New York Freedom Rally were getting arrested for trying to buy food in NYC restaurants without “showing their papers…”

…Where the hell was Jill Stein through all of that?!?!

Let me calm down.

I like Jill Stein.

I supported her run for President in 2012 for politically strategic reasons, even though she did not have any realistic chance of winning the presidency. Today, in 2024, she again has no chance to win, but Robert F. Kennedy Jr. certainly does have a real chance to win.

And there needs to be no mistake about this: the ONLY Medical Freedom candidate running for President in 2024 is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Take a look at what Kennedy’s Medical Freedom platform is when he gets into the Whitehouse; much of this he can accomplish in the first 100 days of his presidency:

KENNEDY FOR HEALTH

Medical Freedom is my #1 voting issue: It is TEACHERS FOR CHOICE #1 voting issue. There is only one Medical Freedom candidate for President who has proven to be true to the issue, and that is Bobby Kennedy.

Jill Stein owes the Black Caucus of the Green Party an apology for not standing with them when she believed they were right. She owes the American people an apology for being a coward during the covid crisis, not standing up for the working class, and for now attempting to rewrite history to make it seem like she did not fail us.

She did fail us.

Learn more about Bobby Kennedy’s run for President here:

WHO IS BOBBY KENNEDY?