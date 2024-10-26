I always love to have long conversations with my left-coast anarchist friends at What’s Left?

We have very different opinions, and we apply different strategies and tactics. However we continue to dialogue because we respect and trust each other.

One thing I suggest many of my followers should consider doing when listening to this interview; every time Andy or Eduardo use the term “workers” you should replace that in your mind with “WE THE PEOPLE.”

It’s the same thing.

Andy and Eduardo are anti-lockdown, anti-mandate anarchist lefties who recognize that MAGA conservatives are allies, not enemies. THIS is the type of bridge building the powers that be truly fear, and it is why “divide-&-conquer” politics remains the foundation of the 2 party illusion.