BIG SHOUT OUT to Bravest for Choice for getting this critical info out there. Great report from NY POST.

From the report:

(FDNY FIREFIGHTER) Pastrana, 37, got the jab in October 2021 because the city required it, and had an immediate allergic reaction, including swollen lips, chills and body aches.

Despite three trips to the emergency room, he claims he was forced to get the second Pfizer shot a month later.

“I thought I was going to die after that second dose,” Pastrana told The Post, adding he was again rushed to the ER after the second shot.

By February 2022, the married father of two was diagnosed with myocarditis, which results in potentially fatal inflammation of the cardiac muscle, and was nearly in heart failure, court records show.

Read the full report and spread it far!

https://nypost.com/2023/11/25/metro/fdny-vet-sues-for-disability-pension-after-covid-vax-reax/