FrontLineWorkers.org

Many in the Teachers for Choice (TFC) readership are very familiar with the grassroots efforts of Bravest for Choice, the group of Fire and Emergency Medical Service professionals who stood up alongside groups like TFC against the Covid-19 vaccine mandates in the streets of New York City.

However most are unaware that key members of Bravest for Choice began political coalition building at that time and continues to do so today. Familiar faces from Bravest such as Sophy Medina, Paul Schweit, Tom LaPolla (now a candidate for NY Assembly), Matt Connor, and Brendan Fogarty networked with frontline workers across the nation and the globe as they navigated the fight against mandates in their respective regions. Retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari was also involved in the foundation of this effort.

These principal members aimed to expand our approach to include political action, and the National Coalition of Frontline Workers (NCFW) was born. Joining together in the nation’s capital in August of 2022, the NCFW officially launched, garnering the attention of notable speakers such as scientist Dr. Robert Malone and journalist Max Blumenthal.

NCFW has backed referendum voting for political endorsements, as opposed to board selected political endorsements. NCFW’s shift to referendum voting has not gone unnoticed by organized labor organizations such as the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), which conducted a per capita vote of its membership before weighing in on the pivotal 2024 presidential election. Citing a narrow margin, the IAFF abstained from issuing an endorsement in the 2024 presidential race.

In contrast, the NCFW conducted a referendum of its membership across the country, which resulted in a unanimous endorsement of presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.

Below (and attached as a pdf) you can read that endorsement:

***

The National Coalition of Frontline Workers (NCFW) is honored to announce its unanimous endorsement of Donald J. Trump in the 2024 General Election for President of the United States.

What distinguishes this endorsement? Unlike other organizations, ours is based on a referendum vote from our diverse membership of career, volunteer, and retired frontline workers across fire service, emergency healthcare, and law enforcement. Every respondent in this referendum voted in support of President Trump’s candidacy, making this a 100% endorsement-unprecedented in its unity.

NCFW’s broad inclusive membership structure breaks professional sites, amplifying a unified voice. Since our founding in 2022, we have boldly stepped into the political arena, influencing key battleground state elections. Our endorsement is not about controversy, but about shaping the future of America with integrity, conviction, and action.

We encourage frontline workers across the nation to unite with us in supporting President Trump and shaping our republic’s future. Through our collective action, we aim to contribute to a strong and bright future for our country.

Sincerely,

Rick Sterl, President

National Coalition of Frontline Workers