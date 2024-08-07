Aimee has become an irreplaceable source of reliable local reporting in New York City. Everyone should subscribe to her Substack

She just reported that NYC is allowing poorly trained and improperly licensed educators to keep teaching children another full year due to gigantic shortages all throughout the education system.

Read Aimee’s full report on this below (scroll down to Subhead State Education Department Acknowledges “Ongoing Staffing Challenges” with Extension of COVID-19 Teacher Certification Emergency Measures)

This comes right as TEACHERS FOR CHOICE launched a form asking for all unvaccinated educators to fill it out if they have not gotten back to work. City Council is very interested in learning what these numbers are, especially in light of staggering professional shortages in NYC classrooms. So far, over 120 educators have filled out the form.

If you are an unvaccinated educator who has not returned to a job in the NYC DOE you should fill this form out

Find the form here: