Last month, I met with NYC Councilwoman Rita Joseph, who heads the Education Committee, in regards to unvaccinated educators who can’t get back to work in the NYC DOE.

She wants to help get us back to work!

Do you want to get back to work, but are having problems doing so?

These Problems could include:

Perhaps you can’t get back to work because NYC wanted to force you to sign a legal waiver, and you refused,

Perhaps you can’t get back because no one will return your calls,

Perhaps your interviews went great, but no one called you back,

Perhaps you suspect you have a “problem code” on your file,

Perhaps you have not yet tried to go back because you are disgusted, but you may reconsider that if you had some support.

If any of this applies to you, we need you to fill out the following form

https://gibsonlawfirm.cliogrow.com/intake/f2172641f7063ad29d395a50c32ee4ea

Councilwoman Joseph wants to help us, but she needs information from us in order to do so.

My attorney, Sujata Gibson, has made this form that every unvaccinated educators who has a desire to get back to work should fill out. Even if you are unsure if you want to go back, you should fill it out and answer all the questions.

The collected information will be kept confidential. Portions will be shared with NYC lawmakers so they can discuss it with the Department of Education, but nothing you provide will be made public in any way. Your information will not be used for any other purpose than what is expressed here.

We need your help, now!

There are people who are homeless because of the vaccine mandate who used to have good union jobs. We need to show City Council that hundreds of us want to come back. This is how we can all help one another right now.

