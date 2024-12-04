Over a year ago, Congressman Nick Langworthy (R-NY) sent a letter to NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks asking 8 important questions about PROBLEM CODES that were placed on the files of unvaccinated educators. These codes served as a “Scarlet Letter” preventing the unvaccinated from finding employment in education, still impacting many today.

NYC completely ignored the letter.

I worked with multiple City Council members and their staff to find out why Chancellor Banks was completely ignoring a letter from a New York member of Congress. I testified publicly at City Hall on December 20, 2023, then again on June 24, 2024, where I raised the issue of PROBLEM CODES and Langworthy’s letter.

Still no response.

Now Rep. Langworthy is leading a second letter, joined by five of his New York congressional colleagues, asking for answers to why unvaccinated NYC educators have been punished in this way.

The letter was sent on December 2, 2024, to the new NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos, asking the same important 8 questions once again. After the red-wave that happened this election cycle, and the federal government about to be completely under Republican control, it will be much harder for NYC to ignore a letter from Republican congressional representatives. And make no mistake about it, this is in actuality Mayor Eric Adams who is ignoring this letter for more than a year. NYC Schools Chancellor reports directly to Adams and serves at the pleasure of the Mayor himself, and no one else.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE sincerely thanks all the New York congressional members who have signed onto this important letter, including Mike Lawler, Andrew Garbarino, Claudia Tenney, Nick Lalota, and Anthony D’Esposito.

Any New Yorker who is impacted by this, or has family that is impacted , I encourage you to call and email the above representatives and thank them for their advocacy and support.

I want to note that a draft copy of the letter was brought to Congressman Tom Suozzi’s office (D-NY) by a constituent and TEACHERS FOR CHOICE steering committee member asking him to sign on to the letter as well. Many of Suozzi’s constituents have been directly impacted by these PROBLEM CODES.

Suozzi did not sign on to the letter.

Read the full letter, attached as a pdf: