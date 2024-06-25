NY Workers for Choice gave testimony at a small (but important) City Council committee hearing which now opens the door for RESOLUTION 5 to be voted on and passed by the entire council.

RESO 5 calls for all unvaccinated NYC workers fired or displaced to be rehired without having to sign a legal waiver. While the resolution is non-binding, and does not create new law, passing the resolution will knock down any barriers to Jamie Williams bill in Albany that will actually make the resolution law.

Watch my interview with Moe Oliver and Alfonso Ventura who gave testimony with me at City Council on June 24, 2024.

Moe is the owner of a restaurant called COOKERZ BLEND in Queens Village, and Alfonso was a DC37 Kitchen worker who became homeless when he lost his job for not getting the covid shot:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/ny-workers-for-choice-back-in-city-council/