Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the only presidential candidate fighting for unvaccinated workers fired and displaced by vaccine mandates, and he is still fighting for us even in June of 2024!

In a recent interview with Frank Ricci and PJ Norwood, Kennedy spoke directly to the issue of teachers and fire fighters who were fired for not getting the covid shot. Watch the full interview at FireEngineering.com

https://www.fireengineering.com/leadership/politics-and-tactics-robert-f-kennedy-jr/

Not only does Kennedy speak to our issues, he brings the receipts showing what he and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) have done - and continue to do - to fight for fired unvaccinated workers.

Kennedy and CHD have invested hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars, fighting for unvaccinated workers in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Watch a clip from CHIEF NERD on X where Kennedy speaks directly to our federal cases in NYC - Kane v. de Blasio and New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. The City of New York. He names our attorney, Sujata Gibson, and correctly states our cases are currently pending in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals. He even discusses a case of a firefighter named Velasquez, represented by attorney Christina Martinez, who was catastrophically injured by the covid shot.

Kennedy also says that we “won the case in New York” which I believe he is referring to DiCapua v. NYC. This case represented 10 educators who declined the covid shot, but the case was appealed by NYC, and thus, no one has returned to their jobs yet (I am one of the named plaintiffs in that case).

Who else is doing this for us?

Joe Biden? - no

Donald Trump? - no

Jill Stein? - no

Cornell West? - no

Only Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is fighting for us!

This is why TEACHERS FOR CHOICE has enthusiastically endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next President of the United States.

The interview also underlines how Kennedy has litigated PFAS, which are poisonous “forever chemicals” that have contributes to an astronomical 65% cancer rate in firefighters.