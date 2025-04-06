The big news this weekend is that the Idaho Medical Freedom Act was officially signed into law, effectively banning forced medical mandates throughout the entire state. This is the first law ever of its kind in America and it was written by my dear friend and medical freedom legend,

It is hard to over-state how significant the passage of this law is. Codifying Medical Freedom as the law of the land needs to happen in all 50 states, and now that we have a state that has officially taken this step it will be easier for others to follow these footsteps.

When I gave Leslie all the credit for passing this bill recently, she responded with the following post on X:

Yes, it was my vision and initiative but it never would have happened w/out my sisters @ClendenonSarah & @liberty4_ever as well as @robbeiswenger @josh_idaho @Mikeemoyle @BrentJCrane @JaronCrane tons of groups like @standforhealth1 who got the word out & the PEOPLE!

Leslie has been fighting for Medical Freedom for at least 15 years. She released the classic documentary The Greater Good in 2011 and formed Health Freedom Defense Fund which has racked up many major legal victories. Perhaps the biggest of those wins was striking down Biden’s federal aviation mask mandate 3 years ago (and I see more wins likely in the near future).

Leslie Manookian and Health Freedom Defense Fund are critical foundational pillars of the Medical Freedom movement in America.

