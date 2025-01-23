Most of my followers know that Tucker Carlson confronted Mayor Eric Adams about fired unvaccinated workers in NYC. If you haven’t seen it, watch that here.

Now fired unvaccinated NYC workers need to email Tucker’s show, thank him for confronting Mayor Adams, and ask him to have us as guests to tell our story to Tucker’s audience!

Send an email to the following email addresses when you can (my email is there too, appreciate you cc'ing me so I can keep track)

tips@tcnetwork.com , support@tcnetwork.com , nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com

So far 50 fired unvaxxed workers have done this! Please let any of your friends know to do this as well.

Just tell your story of losing your job for refusing vaccination. Should limit your email to three paragraphs or so.

Thank you for your help!