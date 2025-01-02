NY Fight Back!

Tonight, 1/2/25, 7 pm, Statewide Zoom on our Advocacy Day in Albany

Join Del Bigtree, Mary Holland, Bobbie Anne Cox, Dr. James Lyons Weiler and many other leaders in Albany on 1/14/25.

Come to our ZOOM meeting hosted by John Gilmore, Michael Kane, Rita Palma and others this Thursday, January 2 at 7 pm, learn about going to the Capitol in Albany, NY.

Register here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/WXbXfErzRs-3X6kS8mDdeA

This time the tide has turned.

We now have friends in very powerful places.

Let’s make real change happen!

The program.

Bus info.

Nothing happens without you!

We are on Offense!

We are going after them with a slate of good bills:

Bring back the religious exemption.

Allow people injured by mandated shots to sue.

No shots for kid unless a parent is present.

Stop NYSDOH from blocking medical exemptions.

Make NYC re-hire employees who refused the C-19 shot.

We are fighting bad bills

They are coming after adults . Adults are where the money will be so.

They are coming after parents . They want you out of the way so they can have unfettered access to your kids.

New mandates for children. Rotavirus, Hep b and flu

ZOOM Meeting for #MAHA at NY Capitol

