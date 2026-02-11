Zoom, Thursday, 2/12, 8 pm Registration Required

New York Governor Kathy ‘Vaxed” Hochul and the Democrats are using the New York State budget and a flurry of bills to try and make sure that none of the recent reforms of the vaccine schedule we have fought so hard to get will ever happen in New York.

Statewide Zoom, Thursday, 2/12, 8pm, Registration required

Learn about what they are doing and what we can do to stop them on a Statewide Zoom on Thursday, February 12, at 8 pm.

With John Gilmore of Autism Action Network, Michael Kane of Children’s Health Defense and Rita Palma of My Kids My Choice. Registration required.

Time to Go Back to Albany, March 24

We have stopped every bad vaccine bill for the past six years. We can do it again, but we will need you to fight like crazy. It is time to do it again.

One of the best ways to fight them is to show up in Albany for:

Vaccine Injury, Vaccine Rights Day

North Concourse, Empire State Plaza

Albany, NY

Tuesday, March 24, 10 am

Buses from NYC and LI, Details to come

They want the Governor and her selected vaccine industry allies to remain firmly in control of the vaccine schedule.

They want to keep denying that vaccine injuries ever happen, or that vaccine-injured people exist.

They want to give legal immunity to new shots required by the state (A9140)

They want to create new mandates not only for children (rotavirus shots, S8430) but adults as well with mandatory hep b shots to take a college class (S5724/A2078).

They want laws to allow them to give shots to kids without parental knowledge (S1570, S653a/A6866).

They want access to every adult’s vaccine history so they can enforce current and future mandates (A765).

They want to make it ever more difficult to get a medical exemption (S4536/A1336, A1263).

They want to eliminate religious exemptions for college and employment (5700/A3325).

They want to make sure vaccine sales and profits remain high and nobody has any say over what the do to you or your children’s bodies.

Only we can stop them!