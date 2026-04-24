Zoom Registration - Fighting the NY Democrats Horrendous Vaccine Bills - Tonight 4-24, 8pm

Michael Kane, John Gilmore, Jimmy Wagner and more on the call

Zoom Tonight

Learn where we are and what you can do to stop the bills.

Register for the Zoom Here

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/SMZRKQdUQBSXmRvWlesYpQ

NY Take Action: NY Legislature goes into Vaccine Bill Frenzy

The New York legislature just went into a vaccine bill voting frenzy this week moving forward 5 bills that we oppose. All five bills are direct threats to our bodily integrity, medical privacy, health, safety and Constitutional rights.

Governor Hochul’s Power Grab bill was passed by both houses, the mandatory adult vaccine database bill (the RFKJR Act) was passed by the Assembly, and three other bills were passed by the Assembly Health and Rules Committees and are posed to be passed by the Assembly when they return next week.

The Senate passed the Governor’s Vaccine Power Grab Bill, but took no action on the other four bills. Hopefully, we can keep it that way, but it will take focused action from thousands of people to stop these bills.

Find all action alerts for the bad 5 bills here:

https://teachersforchoice.substack.com/p/new-york-health-committee-passes