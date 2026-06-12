Children’s Health Defense held our inaugural Advocacy Day on the Hill in Washington, DC on June 10. Senators Ron Johnson and Rand Paul both spoke, as did Rep. Paul Gosar and Surgeon General Joe Ladapo (among many others). The master of ceremonies was the hilarious and brilliant comedian Rob “You Can Do It” Schneider.

I have to say Rob Schneider is truly a class act, whose dedication to medical freedom is so sincere you can feel it when he speaks. It was an honor to work with him on this event and to meet his wonderful daughters.

Watch the full live stream of this event on CHD TV

Before I say anything else…

TAKE ACTION NOW! STOP THE COVID SHOTS!!!

STOP the SHOTS!

STOP THE COVID SHOTS was our number one action in DC as we highlighted Senator Johnson’s bombshell report proving that the FDA knew there were massive injuries from the Covid shot and the intentionally hid them.

Complete the STOP THE COVID SHOTS Action now!!!

Duty to Disobey

In the evening we had a viewing of the film Duty to Disobey which was just phenomenal! New York’s very own Sophy Medina from Bravest for Choice was on stage to represent fired unvaccinated workers who were not in the military, and she did an amazing job representing all of us!

Duty to Disobey will be in theaters for 1 day on June 30. Get your tickets now at DutytoDisobeyFilm.com

If you look at the above photo, the fourth person from the left is Sonny Duncan, senior advisor to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. When Duncan was given the opportunity to speak, he said he was there in his official capacity from the Department of War, and that the DOW supported Warriors of Conscience returning to their jobs. It was an honor to have him on the stage and we sincerely thank Secretary Hegseth and DOW for having Duncan stand with us in his official capacity.