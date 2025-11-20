Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
13h

Doing yeoman's work, Michael. Thank you for standing up for the oppressed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
First Amendment's avatar
First Amendment
14h

????? "Teachers have had the opportunity to return to service at any time since the vaccine mandate was lifted?" Oh, . . . why didn't I know that? The expression, "the left hand doesn't know what the right is doing," was coined for the DOE.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture