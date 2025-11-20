There was some confusion at the DCAS hearing yesterday.

As many of my followers know, DCAS held a virtual meeting yesterday (11-19-25) to discuss a rule change to allow fired unvaccinated workers to return to our jobs without signing a legal waiver. Because the DCAS meeting (livestreamed on YouTube at the above link) did not apply to teachers and principals, many assumed the reinstatement process must not apply to these positions either.

This is false.

Teachers and principals are eligible for reinstatement without signing a legal waiver, just as all other city positions are eligible. I confirmed this by emailing UFT general counsel Beth Norton, who promptly replied to me with the following response:

DCAS does not have jurisdiction over pedagogues. There are specific rules for civil service employees that must be adhered to or properly waived by the agency. That is what this hearing was about. Teachers have had the opportunity to return to service at any time since the vaccine mandate was lifted. This was not true for civil service employees. With regard to the waiver that was previously part of the rehire process, that will not be required of pedagogues during this open window. I would encourage anyone who wants to return to service to submit their interest to the following email before December 5. NYCPSServicereturn2025@schools.nyc.gov [emphasis added]

More Questions?

In addition, Phyillis Inserillo emailed 16 questions to DCAS that we all compiled and received answers from them yesterday just before the hearing began. Phyllis is the Chief of Staff for City Council Minority Leader Joann Ariola. I will be publishing those questions and the answers as soon as possible.