On CHD TV attorney and American hero Bobbie Anne Cox discusses her historic September 13, 2023 court appearance in Rochester, NY where 400 people showed up to stand against Governor Hochul’s Quarantine Camp regulation.

The regulation was a horrendous power-grab that allowed the Governor’s health department to quarantine and/or isolate anyone, at any time, in any fashion they deemed appropriate for simply a suspicion of having been exposed to almost any communicable disease. Bobbie Anne Cox struck down this regulation in the courts, but Hochul wants her Quarantine Powers back! So the Governor appealed and had her Attorneys General argue to get back this power in court on September 13 in Rochester; but Hochul didn’t count on 400 people showing up strong at the courthouse!

