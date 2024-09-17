Amazing show on CHD TV today - Dr. Larry Palevsky, Andrew Wakefield and so much more. Watch the full episode here

But I want to draw attention to one clip from today’s show where I interviewed attorney Jimmy Wagner. I asked him specifically about NYC stating in court last week that the City could randomly require PhD’s of all tenured teachers to keep their job in the middle of the school year; similar to how they required a vaccine mandate in the middle of the school year.

Listen to Jimmy Wagner describe what is on the line with this case, and please send this to ALL NEW YORK TEACHERS because this is not about a vaccine mandate. This is about employer over-reach breaking the law which could impact every single teacher throughout the entire state if we lose this case:

Watch the full interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/dangers-of-covid-shots-in-babies---rally-in-harlem-nyc/