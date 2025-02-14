Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now the 20th Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), marking the moment that Medical Freedom finally enters the halls of power in Washington D.C. with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda.

Thank God!

I have personally fought for this day to come for many years, and I foresee some amazing changes that will empower Americans to be truly free and healthy; something the federal government and Big Pharma have prevented for decades.

One little discussed controversy that may become a part of the MAHA agenda is Artificial Intelligent-powered (AI) doctors. AI doctors are not robots as the picture at the top of this report comically depicts; at least not yet. They are currently akin to the large language models (LLMs) of Chat GPT or Grok that are on our laptops, tablets and cell phones.

There are currently some clues that MAHA will be supportive of AI doctors and many AI driven medical tools. I asked some of the most intelligent pro-medical freedom doctors I know for their opinions on this topic, including Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Meryl Nass.

What they had to say may surprise you.

MAHA and AI

On the stage of the Turning Point USA Conference in December of 2024, Calley Means stated, “We are on the verge of a golden age in health… with AI enabled doctors in our pockets.” [emphasis added]