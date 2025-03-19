Register for a Zoom this Thursday, March 20th, to help us plan our Mayoral Forum: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Zm6f7YjJQrGQZiIf28TKaQ

COURT VICTORIES: Fired unvaccinated workers have won two major cases in court reinstating workers with backpay - Garvey v. City of New York and DiCapua v. City of New York. In both of these cases the judge ruled fired unvaccinated workers to be reinstated with backpay. The Garvey case was victorious in October of 2022. The DiCapua case (where Teachers for Choice is a named plaintiff) was victorious in September of 2023. However NYC appealed both those victories which completely stalled the victories until the appeal process is exhausted (which could take years). At the end of this report you will find screenshots that show the exact language from the judge ruling in our favor.

LET US WORK LEGISLATION: We have the LET US WORK Act in Albany and the LET US WORK Resolution (Reso 5) in City Hall. Both of these call for fired and displaced unvaccinated workers to be reinstated without having to sign a legal waiver that waives the right to sue NYC. This legislation will not give backpay, but it will bring people who are struggling and need work back to their jobs; and NYC needs these workers. It will also allow those who are suing NYC over these issues to continue to do so without being punished for merely exercising our 7th amendment rights.

NYC EMPLOYEE SHORTAGE: NYC is understaffed in nearly all positions according to all sources, including Spectrum News. Recently Andrew Cuomo, who is running for mayor, called for 5,000 new police officers to be hired. Funny that this number of 5,000 corresponds very closely to the number of NYPD officers forced to retire, resign, or get fired over the COVID shot mandate. In NYC Schools, there is currently a shortage of 2,300 special education positions among other shortage areas. It’s ridiculous to actively prevent well trained workers from filling these positions!

MAYORAL CANDIDATE SUPPORT: Two mayoral candidates have called for fired unvaccinated workers to be rehired with backpay. Those candidate are Jim Walden and Curtis Sliwa. Mayoral candidate Jessica Ramos has recognized there is a major shortage of employees in NYC and said she is willing to have the conversation about reinstating unvaccinated workers.

COLLECTIVE BARGAINING DESTORYED: The COVID shot mandate should have been negotiated in collective bargaining but that did not happen. What happened instead was Randi Weingarten went on Meet The Press in August of 2021 and called for vaccine mandates to be placed on educators. Within days Mayor de Blasio instituted his first vaccine mandate only on NYC educators and the UFT did nothing to negotiate in the best interest of all their members. This is very similar to what happened to NYC retirees whose Medicare benefits are under attack. But not all union leaders threw away their collective bargaining rights. Sara Nelson who heads the Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) did not lose any jobs for her members during COVID. She went through full collective bargaining finding many creative ways to protect her members. Nelson famously stated “Rather than acting as an obstacle, unions can help implement vaccine mandates because they can identify and resolve worker concerns about these programs through the bargaining process” [emphasis added]. Nelson did this and did not lose any jobs for her members, including unvaccinated members. Many of those members were pregnant women or women trying to get pregnant who refused to take the COVID shot.

DESTRUCTION OF NY TEACHER TENURE LAW: This is one of the worst and least reported tragedies of the authoritarian COVID shot mandates on New York labor. Tenured teachers are required by NY State Law to have due process if they are removed from their job. That did not happen when it came to COVID shot mandates. Teachers were fired without getting the 3020a hearing they are entitled to. When this issue was litigated to the highest court in New York State in the enjoined cases of O’Reilly v. Board of Education and Clarke v. The Board of Education, the judges asked NYC if they had the right to implement a PhD requirement for teachers in the middle of the school year with only 2 weeks notice. NYC attorneys stated yes, they believe firmly they have that right, but said they would not do that. NYC won this case, which has shot major - frightening - holes in teacher tenure law. The lead attorney on the case Jimmy Wagner repeatedly asked the UFT to submit an amicus brief in support of the case but UFT under Michael Mulgrew’s leadership refused to do so. The lead plaintiff in one of those two enjoined cases, Athena Clarke, is now running for City Council in Brooklyn’s District 46.