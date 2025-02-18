The day before Robert Kennedy Jr. was confirmed to be the 26th Secretary of Health & Human Services, POLITICO dropped an eyebrow raising report revealing all of the major medical associations stayed officially silent on whether Kennedy should get the job.

Of course, some of these medical associations had reps who ran their mouths in the media against Kennedy for months, but none of the executive leadership submitted any official letters to the Senate record in regards to Kennedy’s nomination.

Why not?

These omissions are quite shocking!

Just one letter from the AMA or AAP would have had the power to torpedo Kennedy’s nomination, but it didn’t happen. I know first hand the power of such letters, as I have seen the impact they have directly on lawmakers in Albany, NY multiple times. It’s almost as if the lawmakers are clergy who just received a hand written letter from God himself; they are left powerless to disobey or even reply!

The prevailing wisdom right now is that the medical establishment is scared of Trump, and they don’t want to get on the wrong side of him at the outset of his second term as president. They are hoping to have a healthy and respectful relationship with Trump and Kennedy for the next four years.

There’s likely some truth to that, but it doesn’t feel like a complete answer.

Because of this lack of clarity, below I am presenting a timeline of important events with sources; from the birth of the MAHA movement in the summer of 2024 up until Kennedy’s confirmation as HHS Secretary in February of 2025.

This timeline starts at the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, PA, to the assassination of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, to the helicopter crash in DC the evening of Kennedy’s first confirmation hearing, and much more.

Are there any significant connections in any of these events?

It’s unclear.

Hopefully these facts will be helpful in guiding researchers towards a valid hypothesis as to what really happened at this historically critical moment in time. If anyone has an additional fact to add to this timeline, please send it to me at teachersforchoice@substack.com

***

TIMELINE: Big Pharma Stands Down on Kennedy’s Nomination