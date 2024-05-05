Who is Bobby Kennedy?
Must watch 30 minute documentary on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Anyone you know who doesn’t like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - or who doesn’t know who he is - must watch this 30 minute documentary before they decide who to vote for to be the next President of the United States.
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
…and don’t forget to come to Albany on May 7 to fight for Medical Freedom, just as Kennedy has done many times for many years.
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.