(Mark my word, the battle over SIDS causation will reach a feverish peak sometime over the next 12 months)

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Andrea Shaw is a 23-year-old mother and the lead plaintiff in a Children’s Health Defense (CHD) lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), where she claims it was the AAP’s recommended childhood vaccine schedule that caused the death of her fraternal twins, Dallas and Tyson Shaw. These two toddlers died in their crib over a year ago, just eight days after receiving 5 vaccines each in one visit.

Last week, more than a year after the death of her twins, Andrea was charged with two counts of first-degree murder as reported in a press release from the Payette Police Department in Idaho. The story is now national news and has been reported dozens of times in the mainstream press.

This new tragic plot twist has a mom who is suing the AAP for the wrongful death of her children now locked in prison, but it is happening on top of a wider national struggle to uncover what the true cause(s) of SIDS might be. In 2026 and 27, a major battle over SIDS causation will play out in America unlike anything we have seen before.

Consider the following:

Just a few weeks ago, in Orwellian fashion, the Journal of Toxicology Reports purged a study by Neil Miller from their publication linking SIDS to vaccination.

Secretary of HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanded the editor-in-chief of Toxicology Reports give a full explanation for the removal of the article examining vaccines and sudden infant death.

Senator Ron Johnson has also demanded that the editor-in-chief of Toxicology Reports turn over documentation related to why this study was pulled.

In May of 2026 (less than 2 months ago), Oklahoma and Louisiana both passed laws requiring autopsies of children whose cause of death is listed as SIDS to include all vaccines given in the 3 months prior to death. Those laws likely go into effect in the fall of 2026 (just a few months from now).

These laws represent a major crisis for Big Pharma.

Now the implementation of these new SIDS laws will move forward while Andrea Shaw’s trial continues to make national news headlines.

Andrea Shaw lives in Idaho.

In 2025 the state of Idaho, led by the activism of Leslie Manookian, passed their Medical Freedom Act (MFA) which banned nearly all medical and vaccine mandates in the the state of Idaho.

This was landmark legislation, first of it’s kind, marking a new era for the medical freedom movement in America from this point forward.

A coalition of medical freedom groups led by Health Freedom Defense Fund and Stand for Health Freedom have been pushing to pass MFAs in at least 16 states, and growing. In 2026, Arizona passed their MFA in both houses but it was vetoed by Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs. The coalition is already planning their state-based strategies for 2027 and Children’s Health Defense is a part of this coalition.

Now consider the following questions:

Why is the Journal of Toxicology Reports purging a peer reviewed study linking SIDS to vaccination just weeks before Andrea Shaw is indicted in Idaho? Why did it take over a year to charge Andrea Shaw with murder? How can it possibly take over a year for coroner autopsies to determine children were suffocated by force? Why are those autopsies being kept secret? Why was Andrea’s bail set at an astounding $2 million when she is poor, working class, and has no past criminal record? As the trial against Andrea Shaw in Idaho plays out in the national media, how will it impact the roll out of new state laws requiring autopsies to include vaccination records 3 months prior to any SIDS death in Oklahoma and Louisiana? Is there any significance to the fact that Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Idaho are all deep-red (Republican) states? Is the Big Pharma lobby currently working in Oklahoma and Louisiana to stop, slow roll, or influence the manner in which the new laws regarding SIDS and vaccination reporting are rolled out? Is the AAP trying to influence the roll out of Oklahoma and Louisiana’s new SIDS laws? What Big Pharma or AAP funded PR firms are being utilized to spin all of the above mentioned situations impacting SIDS? What is the significance associated with Andrea Shaw being an Idaho resident, knowing that Idaho is a deep-red state that leads the nation as a bastion of medical freedom?

My thoughts and prayers are with Andrea Shaw and her family. I do not believe she is guilty of murder and, unfortunately, I do believe something much bigger and darker is playing out in the American body politic dealing with SIDS right now. The laws just passed in Oklahoma and Louisiana could provide an irrefutable source of documentation showing we have been lied to about the cause of SIDS for decades. That is nothing short of a five alarm fire for Big Pharma. The implications for the body politic in America and even the very fabric of our nation are astounding. I don’t see the above fact set or questions I laid out as isolated or coincidental, and even if any of it was isolated or coincidental at one point, that can’t possibly be the case going forward.