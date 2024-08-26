On August 22nd, I was interviewed on NTD News where I predicted Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

What does RFK’s endorsement of Trump mean for Medical Freedom?

Kennedy endorsing Trump is certainly risky but politics is the art of the possible, not the art of perfection. Clearly Kennedy views this move as the only one he has left to advance the causes of Medical Freedom and ending America’s chronic disease epidemics.

Seven years ago when President Trump promised Kennedy he would head a vaccine safety commission, it was quickly shutdown and never happened. However, in 2024 Trump just brought Kennedy onstage with him in Arizona in front of fireworks and roars unlike anything MAGA has heard before. Things are much different today than they were in 2017, and Kennedy has much more leverage. It will be hard for Trump to go back on his word now as he did in 2017.

Though not impossible.

Unfortunately I do not trust Donald Trump, but I do trust Bobby Kennedy. As Kennedy pounds away at the news cycle campaigning with Trump, every interview will further solidify the promises Trump has made to Kennedy.

If Trump wins, I predict he will live up to his promises but the complexity of the process will likely hinder the results. Kennedy’s investigations will take months to a year or more to complete before a real plan can be implemented. The health agencies themselves are currently wired to work against Kennedy and the changes he seeks to implement. It will be an epic battle and one I hope to not only witness, but also support at the grassroots level.

I hope to hear from Kennedy on how he squares the circle of Trump having Big Pharma-loving Susie Wiles heading his campaign - possibly joining his administration - at the same time Trump is working with the #1 crusader against Big Pharma, Bobby Kennedy Jr. Kennedy recently said on a Fox News interview that he met with Trump’s “closest advisors.”

Did that include Wiles? If so, what did she have to say? What transpired?

There is currently a big fall out in MAGA-land over Wiles, as many are calling for her to leave Trump’s campaign but for the wrong reasons. Wiles has called for a “big tent” Republican party that brings in more Black and Latino voters. There is a far-right MAGA sect represented by people like the repulsive Nick Fuentes who hate this. They want Trump and MAGA to be exclusively for white people, so they are calling for Wiles to be fired.

I WANT WILES TO BE FIRED TOO!

…but not because she wants more Black and Hispanic Republicans, rather because she is the Chair of one of the largest Big Pharma lobbying firms on the planet, Mercury LLC, whose clients include Pfizer, Gilead, Emergent BioSolutions, and Bill Gates’ GAVI.

Then of course there is the ominous reality of JD Vance being Trump’s vice president. As Whitney Webb has meticulously documented, Vance is a creature of Peter Thiel who is currently tracking and monitoring American dissidents through Palantir. This is a private corporation that can monitor and track everyone, which arose out of the TOTAL INFORMATION AWARENESS (TIA) program started by NeoCon and convicted criminal John Poindexter some 20 years ago.

Kennedy himself described Vance being tapped for VP as “a salute to the CIA and to the intelligence community and to the military industrial complex.”

All the faith I lack in Trump and Vance I hold strong in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his team, and what they are trying to do now. Over a year ago MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN (MAHA) was an idea discussed by myself and other Kennedy supporters. It was an obvious slogan to so many of us. Today, this is an idea that I can get behind if Kennedy is the driving engine within it.

I am not a Trump supporter, I never have been, and don’t think I ever will be. But to see how closely Trump and Kennedy are working together and how similar their messaging is on key issues has certainly caught my attention in a positive way. I’m all ears and will be paying very close attention to everything that happens between now and November 5th.

When Kennedy was on stage with Trump in Arizona, Trump restated his commitment to “establish a panel of top experts working with Bobby to investigate what is causing the decades long increase in chronic health problems and childhood diseases.” [my emphasis added]

I am 100% onboard with that! Absolutely!

Will I be voting for Trump? No, I won’t.

I live in New York which is a deep blue state, and is considered a safe state that will not impact the outcome of the election. I will be voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. if he is on my ballot just as Kennedy has encouraged, and if he is not on my ballot I am going to write in his name.

Voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in 2024 means too much to me on both a personal and spiritual level. When I was fired for declining the covid shot as an NYC special education teacher, Bobby and Children’s Health Defense were there for me. When I was unemployed and worried I was going to lose my home, Bobby and CHD offered me a job right before the holiday season of 2021. They also backed up my lawsuits against The City of New York for violating my 1st amendment rights. Those lawsuits continue today, three years later, and CHD is still backing them.

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE still endorses Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be the next president of the United States. Our steering committee will be meeting soon to discuss if we will be announcing any modifications to this endorsement based off of Kennedy’s new support of Donald Trump.

So stay tuned…