This is not for healthcare workers in private NY hospitals

Attorneys Sujata Gibson and Christina Martinez are working on two group lawsuits for SUNY healthcare workers denied religious accommodation from the New York State COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

If you were denied a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate by a SUNY hospital, we would like to hear from you if you fall into either of the following two categories:

Category A: You were initially granted a religious exemption, but it was later rescinded or denied.

Category B: You were able to perform your job remotely, regardless of whether you were previously approved for a religious exemption.

Please contact us through this link ASAP:

https://gibsonlawfirm.cliogrow.com/intake/3eab9059e8f34f84543407a2e47821fa