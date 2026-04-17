Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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jerry's avatar
jerry
2h

INDEED!!! Support Teachers for choice and oppose any vaccine mandate zealots!

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2 replies by Michael Kane and others
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
23m

Thank YOU for this extremely important info!!! Was trying to find reliable details online about Schwartz and all what came out was little pro-vaccines agenda and rather DISTANCED covid position, BUT by far NOT so serious issues you expose here!!! The internet is lying, at least that's what's going on on 'my computer'... WAR TRUMP is putting MINES under American foots on every single corner!

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