TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is asking you to support CHD’s newest film, ‘Duty to Disobey.’ It’s set to screen in theaters nationwide on June 30, 2026.

The plight of our military is the same as that of teachers, firefighters, cops, sanitation workers, medical professionals and all NYC workers fired for not getting the Covid shot. We need to support this film big time!

In New York, the film needs a little extra support up front to make sure it actually gets shown. We need at least 50% of seats sold by May 15 for each showing to proceed, or tickets will be refunded. So, please buy your tickets, and share this email with your friends and on social media.

NEW YORK SCREENINGS

All screenings will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, for one night only.

If no screening listed is near you, and you can’t find a screening location close by, please contact us, and we can set one up.

﻿We thank you in advance for your support.

The Children’s Health Defense Team

ABOUT THE FILM

﻿‘Duty to Disobey’ is a gripping documentary that exposes what happened behind the headlines — and tells the untold stories of the men and women who risked everything to uphold their oath.

This film is not just for those in the military. It’s a line-in-the-sand moment for every American.

In the military, obedience isn’t optional, it’s foundational. Orders are followed without hesitation. It’s how missions succeed and lives are protected. The very idea of “disobey” is almost unthinkable in that world.

But what happens when obedience is no longer aligned with the very oath you swore to uphold?

For many service members, questioning orders goes against everything they’ve been trained to do. Most comply, not out of weakness, but out of discipline, habit, and the weight of expectation. That’s how the system is built.

And yet, some have begun to ask harder questions. To recognize moments where following orders may come at a cost far greater than disobedience. To see themselves not just as soldiers, but as individuals with a duty beyond compliance.

Because when duty and conscience collide, the cost of silence is far greater.

See the film that exposes everything.

WATCH THE TRAILER

Get your tickets NOW for this one-night-only event so we can make sure this film gets shown around the country.

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