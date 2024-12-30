On December 23rd I was interviewed for 30 minutes on WBAI 99.5 fm in New York. This station is the leading voice of the progressive Left and Labor in NYC. For many many years I was a WBAI supporter, donating money to the station on a regular basis. However, over time their coverage of issues surrounding medical freedom declined significantly and I stopped supporting the station.

I have just donated to WBAI for the first time in many years, here’s why:

WBAI is telling me that they will have me on again in 2025 as there are updates in the courts for fired unvaccinated workers. This is a big deal, and will help us in City Hall as well as in Albany (and beyond!)

Because of this, I am making a small donation to WBAI this year, and I encourage my followers to do the same.

I do not believe they deserve a large donation, as they have covered our issue only once, just last week. But I do have faith they are going to continue following our issues and getting us coverage as big news breaks surrounding our lawsuits and political accomplishments. And their coverage and support is important for our success!

Go here to donate: https://wbai.org/oneclick.html

Donate $5 or $10, and where it says “Add special instruction” please enter the following text (or something like it):

I donate this for MICHAEL KANE of TEACHERS FOR CHOICE appearing on We Decide: America at the Crossroads on 12-23-24. The more medical freedom issues covered on WBAI, the more I will donate.

If you haven’t heard my interview, you can check it out here: https://archive.org/details/michael-kane-teachers-for-choice-on-wbai

Thank you to Mitch Cohen for making my interview available to listen to as a stand alone segment at the above link.