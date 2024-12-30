WBAI is Turning a Corner in Covering Medical Freedom Issues as Labor and Workers Rights Issue
I have a proposition for my followers
On December 23rd I was interviewed for 30 minutes on WBAI 99.5 fm in New York. This station is the leading voice of the progressive Left and Labor in NYC. For many many years I was a WBAI supporter, donating money to the station on a regular basis. However, over time their coverage of issues surrounding medical freedom declined significantly and I stopped supporting the station.
I have just donated to WBAI for the first time in many years, here’s why:
WBAI is telling me that they will have me on again in 2025 as there are updates in the courts for fired unvaccinated workers. This is a big deal, and will help us in City Hall as well as in Albany (and beyond!)
Because of this, I am making a small donation to WBAI this year, and I encourage my followers to do the same.
I do not believe they deserve a large donation, as they have covered our issue only once, just last week. But I do have faith they are going to continue following our issues and getting us coverage as big news breaks surrounding our lawsuits and political accomplishments. And their coverage and support is important for our success!
Go here to donate: https://wbai.org/oneclick.html
Donate $5 or $10, and where it says “Add special instruction” please enter the following text (or something like it):
I donate this for MICHAEL KANE of TEACHERS FOR CHOICE appearing on We Decide: America at the Crossroads on 12-23-24. The more medical freedom issues covered on WBAI, the more I will donate.
If you haven’t heard my interview, you can check it out here: https://archive.org/details/michael-kane-teachers-for-choice-on-wbai
Thank you to Mitch Cohen for making my interview available to listen to as a stand alone segment at the above link.
Done. I hope you get more publicity.
Look before you leap... If you go to the store, you only pay once you got your stuff....Sorry, I would never waste my money for promises, by somebody who changed the behavior to that level already.
On other note, how much does it cost to own a radio station????
These days you can make podcasts, own videos totally free of charge, if you have the means.
Interview like this one for example:
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-brigham-buhler
can save thousands if not way more, to anyone who needs pharmacies...
What it boils down to what I wanted to say is: A trusted network first before any money involved...