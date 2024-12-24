WBAI Interviews Michael Kane of Teachers for Choice
Left Wing Progressive Radio Gives Us a Platform
I want to thank WBAI’s Program Director Bob Hennelly for getting me on We Decide: America at the Crossroads with Jenna Flannigan yesterday, December 23, 2024. This show is broadcast every Monday at 9am on WBAI, 99.5 FM in New York, and across the country on Pacifica Radio.
We discussed a lot concerning TEACHERS FOR CHOICE, including:
The history of TFC
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense
How Mayor de Blasio destroyed collective bargaining via COVID shot mandates
Resolution 5, the Let Us Work resolution in City Council
Let Us Work bill sponsored by Jaime Williams in Albany
Court victories and developments
The 9th Circuit ruling that the COVID shot does not stop transmission
Fulgent Genetics harvesting DNA through COVID tests
The Medical Freedom swing vote
Promoted January 14 Back to Albany
And more…
You can find the broadcast here: https://wbai.org/archive/program/episode/?id=55209
Or you can listen to the interview right here. My segment begins at the 30 minute mark
I was a WBAI Buddy until I realized they were not addressing the corruption within Pharma, the
Gov't (primarily the Democratic Party which I am no longer a member of) the capture of many politicians, scientists, doctors, agencies and the censorship that has our Constitution hanging on by a thread. I've listened to WBAI since the 80s, and I became so disappointed with their overall reporting that I stopped donating. There were better places to put the money.
Michael, I always enjoy and benefit from hearing you speak. You are a strongly positive force in the world, and a great advocate and teacher. You spoke very well during this interview.