I want to thank WBAI’s Program Director Bob Hennelly for getting me on We Decide: America at the Crossroads with Jenna Flannigan yesterday, December 23, 2024. This show is broadcast every Monday at 9am on WBAI, 99.5 FM in New York, and across the country on Pacifica Radio.

We discussed a lot concerning TEACHERS FOR CHOICE, including:

The history of TFC

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Children’s Health Defense

How Mayor de Blasio destroyed collective bargaining via COVID shot mandates

Resolution 5, the Let Us Work resolution in City Council

Let Us Work bill sponsored by Jaime Williams in Albany

Court victories and developments

The 9th Circuit ruling that the COVID shot does not stop transmission

Fulgent Genetics harvesting DNA through COVID tests

The Medical Freedom swing vote

Promoted January 14 Back to Albany

And more…

You can find the broadcast here: https://wbai.org/archive/program/episode/?id=55209

Or you can listen to the interview right here. My segment begins at the 30 minute mark

1× 0:00 -1:10:35

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.