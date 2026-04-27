Watch Zoom Recording from Friday, April 24
Fighting the NY Democrats Horrendous Vaccine Bills
Hear from:
Michael Kane: Teachers for Choice
John Gilmore: Autism Action Network
Athena Clarke: DJT Republican Club of Brooklyn
https://us06web.zoom.us/rec/share/jP6UYcrw4oSC4ewo15D8Nu_MgcbHGJU7lLode5MFI0CZ-SlwnXiLGKlenGUzdojK.qxdrbye2ZbSlgVLo?startTime=1777075103000
Passcode: 1w1XXm?j
Here is info and actions for all the bills we discussed. Make sure to complete those action if you haven’t already and spread the word!
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