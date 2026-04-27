Hear from:

Michael Kane: Teachers for Choice

John Gilmore: Autism Action Network

Athena Clarke: DJT Republican Club of Brooklyn

https://us06web.zoom.us/rec/share/jP6UYcrw4oSC4ewo15D8Nu_MgcbHGJU7lLode5MFI0CZ-SlwnXiLGKlenGUzdojK.qxdrbye2ZbSlgVLo?startTime=1777075103000

Passcode: 1w1XXm?j

Here is info and actions for all the bills we discussed. Make sure to complete those action if you haven’t already and spread the word!