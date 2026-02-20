Zoom from Thursday, 2/12, WATCH RECORDING HERE

New York Governor Kathy ‘Vaxed” Hochul and the Democrats are using the New York State budget and a flurry of bills to try and make sure that none of the recent reforms of the vaccine schedule we have fought so hard to get will ever happen in New York.

With John Gilmore of Autism Action Network, Michael Kane of Children’s Health Defense and Rita Palma of My Kids My Choice.

Watch here: https://rumble.com/v75qrcy-hochul-attempting-vaccine-power-grab.html

Time to Go Back to Albany, March 24:

Also be sure to TAKE ACTION to END THE VACCINE CARVE OUT: